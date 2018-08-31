Companies

INTERIM RESULTS

Santam takes gap to fuel growth

The company says it enjoys market share of about 22% in SA

31 August 2018 - 05:04 Warren Thompson
Picture: SANTAM
Picture: SANTAM

The country’s largest short-term insurer, Santam, benefited from the space provided by reinsurers’ repricing and limiting their exposure to SA after a torrid year of catastrophic events.

Reinsurers insure the risks of other insurance companies.

Santam reported a 72% jump in headline earnings per share to R10.18, while the interim dividend advanced 8% to R3.63 per share. The company says it enjoys market share of about 22% in SA.

"With gross premiums written up 9% in our conventional business, as well as the underwriting margin we achieved of 8.4%, we are very happy with the result given the operating environment we faced," says Hennie Nel, Santam’s group finance director.

The conventional business refers to the commercial and personal short-term insurance risks the firm writes on bricks, mortar and motor vehicles.

The solid increase in the premiums written in the conventional business was in part due to the space provided by reinsurers, which were keen to limit exposure to SA after 2017, which saw a number of catastrophic events — including fires in Knysna and hail storms in Gauteng — affect profitability. "This has resulted in them either increasing premiums ahead of inflation or choosing not to absorb risk," says Nel.

This has provided Santam with an opportunity to insure more risk in the corporate property space in particular without having to affect margins.

Corporate property risk refers to any risk of damage to property at commercial locations and includes risks associated with mines and shopping malls, for instance.

Corporate Property

Santam has maintained its policy of limiting single large corporate exposures to R85m, with anything greater than that placed with reinsurers.

The group also enjoyed strong results from the Santam Re business, which is active in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Santam Re increased gross written premiums by 90%, to R609m.

Santam Re follows big reinsurers into risks the reinsurer is unhappy absorbing in totality.

In the example of a large mine, for instance, the reinsurer might want to place 20% of the risk in the market.

Santam Re would then be offered the chance to insure the risk at the same rate as the lead insurer, but to an exposure of its choosing, says Nel.

"We are optimistic about their ability to continue growing," he says.

Santam also enjoyed growth in premiums written at its Alternative Risk Transfer (Art) insurance division.

This benefited in part by having Santam Structured Insurance included in the results for the full six months compared with the three months for the corresponding period in 2017.

thompsonw@businesslive.co.za

Less catastrophe-prone year gives Santam reason to celebrate

The absence of significant catastrophic claims, compared with the severe Knysna fire in June 2017, helped Sanlam’s short-term insurance report ...
Companies
22 hours ago

Insure all those extras on your car, or you'll lose out

The extras on your vehicle can easily add 50% to its value, and failing to specify these items puts you at risk of being underinsured - and being ...
Money
5 days ago

WATCH: What does the law say about a director’s liability?

SPONSORED | Santam’s panel discussion addresses liability that directors and officers may face from contravening the provisions of the Companies Act
Companies
16 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: An interesting pairing

If few people in the insurance industry have heard of IToo, they will all know former Hollard CEO Paolo Cavalieri and former FD Rob Hallier
Opinion
20 days ago

FT COMMENT: An old movie is playing in emerging markets

There is no emerging-market balance of payments crisis — yet, so erring on the side of caution is needed to prevent capital flight
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
MTN's R119bn Nigeria shock turns contagious
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
How Kenya Airways is eating hopeless SAA's lunch
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Norbert Sasse: Resilient fiasco harms entire ...
Companies / Property
4.
High demand for stake in dagga shares
Companies
5.
Nigeria central bank orders four banks to refund ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.