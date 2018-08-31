EasyJet moves pilots to Europe to minimise fallout from a no-deal Brexit

London — EasyJet is shifting its pilots based in mainland Europe to Austrian and German licences in an effort to minimise the potential fall-out from a no-deal Brexit.

The 1,400 affected will be moved to licences issued by Austria from November, an official at the England-based carrier said. German crew will be registered locally, while British pilots operating in the UK won’t change.

"Depending on the outcome of Brexit, UK-issued pilot licences may not be valid within the EU," the company said, adding that it had agreed on the solution with the relevant regulators, including the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). The change will incur a "limited cost" per pilot, it said.