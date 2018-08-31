Bad vibes at Airbus engine maker Pratt

"Pratt & Whitney is working closely with our customers to support their operations while continuing to retrofit the fleet to the latest engine configuration," the company said.

A spokesman for Airbus declined to comment. The plane maker, based in Toulouse, France, has said it still expects to meet its goal to deliver about 800 aircraft this year. The company’s shares fell as much as 1.4% and were down 1% at €109 as of 2.59pm on Thursday in Paris. In New York, United Technologies closed down 0.7% on Wednesday.

For Airbus to meet its annual production goal, there is "no scope for even minor further disruption arising from the new vibration issue", Jefferies International analyst Sandy Morris told clients. "The risk is that the series of issues with the GTF engine may have begun to test investors’ patience."

Problems with the new Pratt engines, and to a lesser extent a competing turbine from CFM International, have hobbled production of the latest generation of narrow-body planes from Airbus and US rival Boeing. The setbacks, at a time when demand is surging, have turned what should be a boom time for plane makers into a period marred by aircraft groundings, safety warnings and extra costs.

The scale of the latest problem appears less disruptive than recent issues with the engine’s combustor, oil seal and knife-edge seal, the sources said.

Bloomberg