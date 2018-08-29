Companies

US and German firms doubt tariffs will be cut

More than 40% of German companies doing business in the US said the US market had become less important for them

29 August 2018
Nearly three out of four companies doing business in Germany and the US doubt that a US-European trade truce reached in July will be followed by a lasting agreement on large-scale tariff cuts, a survey showed on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump agreed during a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in July to refrain from imposing tariffs on European cars while the two sides negotiate to cut other tariffs. The interim deal has reduced the risk of a full-blown transatlantic trade dispute, bringing relief for German carmakers and lifting business morale in Europe’s largest economy in August.

A survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in Germany showed, however, that company executives on both sides of the Atlantic were sceptical, with 71% doubting whether a lasting agreement to cut tariffs could be reached.

More than 40% of German companies doing business in the US said the US market had become less important for them since the escalation of the dispute, the survey showed.

This compared with 20% of US companies doing business in Germany, who said the German market had become less important for them.

The trade dispute is also affecting investment decisions. About 18% of German companies and 6% of their US counterparts reported they had scaled back their investment plans.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Trump agreed during a telephone call on Monday that they strongly supported discussions between Washington and Brussels to remove barriers to a deeper trading relationship, the White House has said.

The US is pressing the EU to speed up trade talks launched after Trump and Juncker’s meeting, German and US officials said at the weekend.

Reuters

