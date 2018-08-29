JSE may change listing requirements on back of Steinhoff saga

The JSE will release a consultative paper in the next few days on possible changes to the JSE’s listing requirements, CEO Nicky Newton-King said Wednesday.

Newton-King was giving an update to four parliamentary committees on action taken in relation to Steinhoff and possible changes to regulations.

One of the proposed changes is to strengthen the disclosure requirements for directors dealing in shares of their companies to include the pledging of shares. Currently, directors are required to make a Sens announcement within 48 hours of selling their shares or on putting up a derivative structure.

Newton-King said proposals on initial listing requirements have been made with regards to the size of the subscribed capital for listings; what constitutes an acceptable public spread; and what a public shareholder is.

Also included in the proposals are compulsory training for audit committees and company secretaries, and the provision for a non-binding vote on the corporate governance report, which report should include the company’s policy on board diversity.

Strengthened regulatory oversight of secondary listings is proposed as well. Newton-King said the JSE is recalibrating the way it pre-approves exchanges when the JSE regards their primary listing as satisfactory equivalents to those of the JSE.

Of particular interest is the way the other exchanges deal with the disclosure of beneficial interests in an issuer; the disclosure of major shareholders; the disclosure of directors’ dealings; financial reporting requirements; and the treatment of price-sensitive information. These are the sort of issues Newton-King said the JSE regards as the bare minimum for the regulatory standards for primary listings.

The consultative paper also deals with possible improvements on the disclosure of short sales and the disclosure of progress on market-abuse investigations — though this is not within the regulatory powers of the JSE. The paper also deals with the roles and responsibilities of guardians of governance, such as boards of directors, audit firms, auditors, and large asset managers.

