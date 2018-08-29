Dawn to lay off 700 employees to reduce costs

Distribution and Warehousing Network (Dawn) will retrench more than 700 of its employees as part of a cost-cutting strategy that is aimed at saving the ailing business from collapse.

Dawn said on Tuesday economic conditions had deteriorated over the past five months such that a turnaround plan it had published in July 2018 was no longer adequate. It does not expect conditions to improve in the current financial year.

In July 2018, Dawn reported a 19.1% drop in revenue to R3.5bn for the full year to March 2018, for which it blamed a lack of new infrastructure work and antiquated operating systems, among other things.

Dawn, which makes and distributes hardware, sanitaryware, plumbing, kitchen, engineering and civil products, said its large-scale cost reduction plan would position it for recovery "in line with its turnaround plan". It also aims to curtail losses over the next 12 months.

In addition to the retrenchments, Dawn will reduce expenditure on support services and infrastructure. "This will result in a small, but appropriate head office structure," it said.

Dawn said it would implement structural changes to refocus each subsidiary on its core competencies, and to "leverage synergies" between the group’s subsidiaries, particularly its three largest subsidiaries, Wholesale Housing Supplies, Incledon and DPI Plastics.

"Legacy high fixed costs, such as lease costs, remain a burden on the business and the company is evaluating all alternatives to manage or further reduce costs, where possible," Dawn said. It said it continues to focus on the "vital task" of improving working capital and actively managing cash flow. It has set up a debtors-based funding facility with Absa.

Vunani Securities analyst Anthony Clark said Dawn’s share price had collapsed to 14c over the past two months and that the restructuring was probably the "final roll of the dice" for the group.

"At 14c, the company probably has little choice but to implement an emergency and far-reaching restructuring of its key operations to actually stem any further losses," he said.

Clark said even though Dawn now had a paltry market value of R84m, it would unlikely go out of business just yet.

andersona@businesslive.co.za