This is what Apple is doing to its devices in 2018

There’ll be a new high-end iPhone, internally dubbed D33, with a display that measures about 6.5 inches diagonally, according to the people familiar with the matter. That would make it the largest iPhone by far and one of the biggest mainstream phones on the market. It will continue to have a glass back with stainless-steel edges and dual cameras on the back. The big difference on the software side will be the ability to view content side-by-side in apps like Mail and Calendar. It will be Apple’s second phone with a crisper organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, screen.

"Having a bigger screen is always a plus for demand," Munster said, while noting the device should help Apple boost iPhone selling prices, which has supported revenue growth in recent quarters. The average price of iPhones sold in Apple’s most-recent quarter was $724, up 19% from a year earlier.

Apple also plans an upgrade to the current iPhone X with a 5.8-inch OLED screen, which is internally dubbed D32, the people said. The main changes to the new OLED iPhones will be to processing speed and the camera, according to the people familiar with the devices.

Perhaps the most significant phone will be a new, cheaper device destined to replace the iPhone 8. Codenamed N84, it will look like the iPhone X, but include a larger near 6.1-inch screen, come in multiple colours and sport aluminium edges instead of the iPhone X’s stainless-steel casing. It will also have a cheaper LCD screen instead of an OLED panel to keep costs down.

The cheaper version’s aluminium edges won’t necessarily be the same colour as the coloured-glass back, simplifying production, one person familiar with the matter said.

Hon Hai Precision Industry will assemble the two high-end OLED iPhones, while the LCD phone will be split primarily between Hon Hai and Pegatron, the people said. Hon Hai began assembling the OLED devices in late July and only started on the LCD phones in August, partly due to minor challenges with the LCD panels, one person said.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will remain the sole supplier of the main processor for the new iPhones, while primary iPhone camera lens supplier Largan Precision is expected to see sales rise with the launch of new Apple phones.

All three will have the gesture-based control system Apple introduced in 2017 to replace the iPhone home button. They will also feature Face ID, Apple’s system for unlocking the phones by glancing at them. Bloomberg reported several details of the new phones earlier in 2018.

The lower-end device will be Apple’s second attempt at differentiating its phones partly by colour. In 2013, Apple launched the iPhone 5c, which was essentially an iPhone 5 in plastic casing. The strategy flopped with iPhone users preferring Apple’s metal phones. This year’s lower-cost iPhone will use aluminium edges, retaining a premium feel.

"Colours always give Apple a little near-term bump, but it doesn’t change the iPhone’s trajectory," Munster said.

Apple is planning dual-SIM card slots for the two larger phones in at least some regions, people with knowledge of the plans said. That feature would let travellers easily switch between a local carrier plan and a new country or coverage area.

The new iPhones come at an important time for the company. Apple is facing growing rivalry outside of the US, especially in developing markets where many people prefer less expensive phones with larger screens. The new low-end iPhone with the larger screen will give Apple a way to compete there.

The launch comes on the heels of Samsung Electronics introducing its larger Note 9 smartphone. Alphabet’s Google also plans to debut new Pixel phones on October 9 at a media event in New York City, other people familiar with the plans said. A Google spokesperson declined to comment.