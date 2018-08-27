Companies

PIZZA DELIVERY

Papa John seeks help from big cheeses

27 August 2018 - 05:05 Agency Staff
Papa John's pizza restaurant in Indianapolis. Picture: 123RF/ JONATHAN WEISS
Papa John’s International, the world’s third-largest pizza delivery company, has hired Bank of America and financial advisory firm Lazard to help find ways to stabilise the restaurant chain, which has come under pressure from founder John Schnatter, people familiar with the matter said.

Schnatter, who owns about 30% of Papa John’s, resigned as chair in July following reports that he used a racial slur on a media training conference call.

He is trying to regain control of the company, which has adopted a so-called poison pill to fend off any potential hostile takeover bid.

The banks are at the early stage of working with Papa John’s to assess its options and there is no wider exploration of strategic alternatives or sale process under way, the confidential sources said.

The pizza chain has attracted some takeover interest from other companies and private equity firms following Schnatter’s departure, and the banks will assist the company if there is an acquisition offer to consider in the future, one of the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Papa John’s, Lazard and Bank of America declined to comment. Schnatter could not be reached for comment.

Papa John’s shares jumped as much as 5.5% to $45.07 on the news, giving the company a market capitalisation of more than $1.4bn.

Earlier this month, Papa John’s posted a second-quarter comparable sales decline of 6.1% and cut its sales forecast, citing fallout from the company’s split with Schnatter.

Negative publicity surrounding Schnatter depressed July traffic in North America, the company said at the time, noting that it was hard to predict how long and how badly that would affect sales.

Papa John’s CEO Steve Ritchie has vowed to move beyond the fight with Schnatter with a new advertising and marketing campaign.

Reuters

