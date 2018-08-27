Naspers dissidence admitted

The 438.3-million N shares, which were listed on the JSE in 1994, control 32.5% of the votes.

At Friday’s meeting A shareholders voted 100% in support of every resolution, ensuring every one of them was passed.

During the meeting chairman Koos Bekker discouraged shareholder hopes that the management would break up the group in a bid to deal with the gap between Naspers’s market valuation and the value of its 31% stake in China-based internet giant Tencent.

The value of the Tencent stake alone is about $25bn more than the total market capitalisation of Naspers, which accounts for almost 20% of the JSE all share index.

There have been calls for the company to unbundle its investments in a bid to reduce the discount, but Bekker contends that size is critical in an internet-based business.

"Globally the big internet companies are growing bigger, the others are in decline.… It is better to be a big group with multiple synergies," he said.

CEO Bob van Dijk and his team were working on a solution despite the difficulties, Bekker said.

The board indicated at the meeting its preferred solution was to grow Naspers’s non-Tencent businesses. Naspers has just finalised the sale of Flipkart at a hefty premium to its original purchase price.