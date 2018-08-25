Tesla CEO Elon Musk drops plan to take the company private

However, Musk said on Friday that a number of institutional shareholders explained to him that they have internal compliance issues that limit how much they can invest in a private company.

He added that there is no proven path for most retail investors to own shares were Tesla to go private.

Musk had previously said that Saudi Arabia’s PIF, which became a Tesla shareholder earlier this year with a stake of just under 5%, could help him fund the cash portion of the deal, though sources close to the sovereign wealth fund had played down that prospect. PIF is in talks to invest more than $1bn in aspiring Tesla rival Lucid Motors Inc, Reuters reported last Sunday.

Six members of Tesla’s board of directors said in a separate statement that they were informed on Thursday that Musk was abandoning his take-private bid. The board then disbanded a special committee of three directors it had set up to evaluate any offer that Musk submitted.

"We fully support Elon as he continues to lead the company moving forward," said the board statement.

Focus on Model 3

One of Tesla’s biggest challenges now is ramping up production of its latest vehicle, the Model 3. Multiple "bottlenecks" at its Fremont factory and battery factory outside Reno, Nevada have delayed volume production.

Tesla now aims to consistently build 5,000 Model 3s per week, a target it says it has managed "multiple times" since first achieving it one week in June.

Musk has said repeatedly since April that Tesla has no need to raise new capital, and has promised to be profitable and cash-flow positive in the third and fourth quarters. But analysts expect Tesla will require billions of dollars more over the next several years to fund ambitious expansion plans and to develop new electric premium vehicles to take on German rivals.

Capital-intensive projects in the pipeline include a new Roadster, a Model Y SUV, and an electric big-rig. The company’s Gigafactory is only partially complete, and Musk has said a European plant location will likely be announced this year.

Financing for a new China plant will come from local debt, he said.

The struggle to launch the Model 3 coincided with an escalating war between Musk and short sellers betting that Tesla’s high-priced shares were bound to fall as the company burned off its cash reserves.

In explaining one of his reasons to take Tesla private, Musk cited short sellers earlier this month, stating that "being public means that there are large numbers of people who have the incentive to attack the company." Citigroup analysts wrote in a research note earlier this month that, if a go-private transaction is looking less likely, "it would be wise for Tesla to at least try to raise significant new equity capital sooner rather than later," so it can inspire investor confidence.

Reuters