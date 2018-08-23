Companies

South32 lifts full-year profit after commodity-price boost

23 August 2018 - 11:46 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY
Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia’s South32 said on Thursday that firmer commodity prices helped offset lower sales volumes in the year to end-June, with the diversified miner reporting an 8% rise in after-tax profit to $1.33bn.

Manganese production rose 10% during the period and nickel production at its Cerro Matoso mine 20%, with the results also boosted by the company’s long alumina position.

Sales revenue rose 37% or by $599m, despite a 7% drop in overall sales volumes, with the group reporting a healthy cash position. The company declared a fully franked dividend of US6.2c per share, compared to the prior period’s US6.4c.

South32, which was unbundled from BHP in 2015, said on Thursday that a decision to treat its SA coal operations as a standalone business was also expected to result in significant savings. The group had now decided to look at an alternative ownership structure for the South African coal business during the September quarter, said South32 CEO Graham Kerr.

Revenue for the full year was also up by 9% to $7.5bn, with headline earnings per share (HEPS) up almost 9.1% to US25.2c.

"Looking ahead, we are well positioned. Group production is expected to rise by 5% in the 2019 financial year, further productivity gains and functional cost savings are expected to mitigate industry wide inflationary pressure and we have added high quality development options to our portfolio," said Kerr.

At 10.30am, South32’s share price was up 1.87% to R35.96, having risen 5.76% so far this year. Since listing in 2015, the group’s market capitalisation has more than doubled to about R184bn.

