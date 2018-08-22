Apple CEO set to get about $120m in shares

New York — Apple’s Tim Cook is set to collect stock worth about $120m this week thanks to a run-up in shares of the iPhone maker.

On Friday, Cook stands to receive 280,000 shares tied to his continued service as CEO. He’ll get as many as 280,000 additional shares if Apple’s stock-market return over the preceding three years exceeds at least two thirds of the firm’s in the S&P 500.

Apple returned 119% from August 25 2015, up to Tuesday’s close, including re-invested dividends, outperforming more than 80% of companies in the index. Barring a major collapse this week, this all but ensures Cook will collect the maximum number of shares for his fifth consecutive payout at the top end of the range.

Cook said in 2015 that he planned to give most of his fortune to charity. On Tuesday, an Apple regulatory filing said Cook had donated 23,215 of his current Apple shares.

Cook gets annual installments from a massive award of restricted stock he received in 2011, when he succeeded Steve Jobs. It was initially set to vest in two increments over a decade. In 2013, at Cook’s request, the board’s compensation committee tied about a third of those shares to Apple’s relative stock performance against the broader market.