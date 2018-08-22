Companies

Apple CEO set to get about $120m in shares

Tim Cook stands to received 280,000 shares, on Friday, tied to his continued service as CEO; Apple has returned 119% from August 2015

22 August 2018 - 16:52 Anders Melin
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Picture: REUTERS
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Picture: REUTERS

New York — Apple’s Tim Cook is set to collect stock worth about $120m this week thanks to a run-up in shares of the iPhone maker.

On Friday, Cook stands to receive 280,000 shares tied to his continued service as CEO. He’ll get as many as 280,000 additional shares if Apple’s stock-market return over the preceding three years exceeds at least two thirds of the firm’s in the S&P 500.

Apple returned 119% from August 25 2015, up to Tuesday’s close, including re-invested dividends, outperforming more than 80% of companies in the index. Barring a major collapse this week, this all but ensures Cook will collect the maximum number of shares for his fifth consecutive payout at the top end of the range.

Cook said in 2015 that he planned to give most of his fortune to charity. On Tuesday, an Apple regulatory filing said Cook had donated 23,215 of his current Apple shares.

Cook gets annual installments from a massive award of restricted stock he received in 2011, when he succeeded Steve Jobs. It was initially set to vest in two increments over a decade. In 2013, at Cook’s request, the board’s compensation committee tied about a third of those shares to Apple’s relative stock performance against the broader market.

This month, Apple became the first US-based company to reach $1-trillion in market value. It was worth about $350bn when Jobs died.

"I don’t really think about it," Cook said in an interview in February, when Bloomberg asked him about the milestone. "I still view Apple as a pretty small company, the way that we operate."

Last year, about half of Cook’s 560,000 shares were withheld to cover taxes. The rest were sold, netting him about $43m. Aside from the stock, Cook also gets a $3m salary and earned a $9.33m cash bonus in 2017. He hasn’t received new equity grants since 2011.

The CEO said in 2015 that he plans to give most of his fortune to charity. He’s currently worth about $700m, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg

A good week for Tim Cook

Tim Cook has steered the company he inherited from Steve Jobs into the history books once again
News & Fox
12 days ago

ANN CROTTY: The price we pay for Apple’s greed

So Apple is now a $1 trillion company. At what cost to the rest of us?
Opinion
6 days ago

Apple and Google app stores under fire over high tax collection

Increasing complaints about app store costs, as well as regulatory scrutiny and rivals’ pressure, may undermine these gold mines for the two tech ...
Companies
2 hours ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Huawei upsets the Apple cart

Huawei has overtaken the iPhone maker in the smartphone stakes and has eyes on Samsung’s No1 spot
Opinion
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Yebo yes to BEE shares: RMB helps structure ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Steinhoff International suspends two former ...
Companies
3.
Eskom has secured R48.8bn in funding, but hasn’t ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Resilient issues warning over probe
Companies / Property
5.
Long4Life shelves plan to buy Rage
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Why Apple is struggling with its India strategy
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

THE LEX COLUMN: Apple confounds the naysayers
Opinion / Columnists

A good week for Tim Cook
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.