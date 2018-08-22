Apple and Google app stores under fire over high tax collection

For most of the decade, the companies won praise for helping build an app economy that’s projected to grow to $157bn in 2022, from $82bn last year. But more recently, smartphones and apps have become so important for reaching customers that these app stores have been criticised for taking too big a share of the spoils. Rather than supporting innovation, Apple and Google are being talked about as tax collectors inhibiting the flow of dollars between creators and consumers.

"They’re very aggressive about making sure companies aren’t trying to work around their billing," said Alex Austin, co-founder of mobile company Branch. "They have whole teams reviewing these flows to ensure they get their tax."

Last week, Schachter co-authored a report arguing that current app store fees were unsustainable. Apple and Google take 30% of subscription dollars and in-app purchases made on iPhones and Android phones using Google’s app store (effectively all those outside China). About two years ago, the companies lowered that cut to 15% in some cases.

If app store commissions fell to a blended rate of 5% to 15%, it would knock up to 21% off Apple’s earnings, before interest and tax, by fiscal 2020, Macquarie estimated. Google could lose up to 20% by the same measure, according to the brokerage firm. The technology giants are expected to earn more than $50bn each, before interest and tax, in 2020, according to analyst forecast data compiled by Bloomberg.

This is particularly worrying for Apple investors, who are expecting the App Store to support the growth of the company’s services business. Apple often highlights the financial success of its App Store on conference calls with analysts.

Alphabet’s Google is susceptible given its legal problems. A recent EU anti-trust ruling requires the company to stop automatically installing its app store on Android phones in Europe. (Google is fighting the charges.) This may compel more app makers to circumvent Google, luring in customers through the web or through partnerships with other companies. "Around the world, everyone is looking for ways to push back against American tech," Schachter said. "This feels like a natural way to go about it."

Complaints about app store taxes became louder in 2015 as Apple and Google waded deeper into the digital content business, making them rivals, not just digital distribution partners. In 2015, music streaming company Spotify began e-mailing customers saying that they should cancel subscriptions purchased through Apple’s app store.