Eight big brands with billions on the line in Trump’s trade war on China

McDonald’s

The world’s largest restaurant chain has been in China for almost three decades and now has about 2,600 locations there. The company did reduce its exposure to the country last year, selling its China division for $1.7bn to an investor group that includes state-backed entities.

But McDonald’s maintained a 20% stake, which means it’s still a valuable source of revenue growth. The new owners plan to almost double the number of locations in the next five years. But that will come amid a recent slowdown in the business, with customer visits declining over the past several months.

Coca-Cola

While China is one of the beverage company’s biggest markets, Coca-Cola did recently reduce exposure there by divesting its bottling operations. It doesn’t break out sales from the country but has consistently called China one of its best growth markets. For many years, the company’s Sprite brand was tops in China.

Mattel

The toymaker is looking to China to help revive growth, including entering a partnership with e-commerce giant Alibaba last year. It also recently reached a deal to open learning centres in the country with a local partner that will integrate its brands, including Fisher-Price, into the curriculum. Mattel, which also makes the Barbie and American Girl lines, said last year that its China business could quadruple by 2020.

KFC

Yum China, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in China, was the target of anti-US protests just two years ago, and it’s easy to see why. The spinoff of Yum Brands runs the country’s biggest network of fast-food restaurants, with 8,200 outlets.

Any pressure from the government would add more difficulties for Yum China. Pizza Hut has been struggling and KFC unexpectedly posted flat same-store sales last quarter as younger diners turn to domestic chains and healthier options. A consortium that includes KKR, Hillhouse Capital and Chinese sovereign fund China Investment Corp are said to back a potential takeover of Yum China.

Michael Kors

While many US brands have been reducing risk in China, Michael Kors in 2016 acquired direct control of its business there from a licensee. The division included more than 100 stores and about $200m in revenue. The move was seen as a way to offset slowing sales in other regions. The luxury purveyor also makes a lot of its goods in China, with one manufacturing partner accounting for 20% of its products.