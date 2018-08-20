Companies

Volkswagen to recall 700,000 SUVs over short-circuit risk

Volkswagen’s recall announcement, which affects the current generation of Tiguan and Touran models, comes soon after the July warning that it may have to recall 124,000 electric cars

20 August 2018 - 17:59 Agency staff
Volkswagen unveils its new Tiguan at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2015. Picture: NEWSPRESS
Volkswagen unveils its new Tiguan at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2015. Picture: NEWSPRESS

Frankfurt — German car behemoth Volkswagen said on Monday it was recalling 700,000 SUVs around the world, warning that lights built into their sunroofs risk short-circuiting if they become wet.

The fault affects cars belonging to the current generation of the Tiguan and Touran models manufactured before July 5 this year, a spokesman for the firm told news agency DPA.

Heat from a short-circuit could damage the roof and in extreme cases start a fire, German industry magazine Kfz-Betrieb reported.

The spokesman said VW was still working on a fix but hoped to complete testing "soon" so that customers could bring in their vehicles for repair.

In the meantime, car owners can continue using their vehicles unless they notice signs of a short circuit, including the ambient lighting not working or singe marks appearing.

In late July, the group said it might be forced to recall 124,000 Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche electric cars over carcinogenic cadmium used in their batteries.

AFP

VW may recall 124,500 electric cars due to cadmium in chargers

The carcinogenic substance, which poses no threat to drivers, was included by an unidentified supplier for some electric and hybrid VW, Audi and ...
Companies
20 days ago

Kia and Hyundai to recall 1.1-million US cars

The recall follows a probe by a US safety agency into failing air bags
Companies
2 months ago

Fiat Chrysler recalls nearly five-million US vehicles for cruise control defect

No injuries or crashes have been attributed to the large recall campaign but there is one report of a driver of a Dodge Journey unable to deactivate ...
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Empowerment scheme weighs heavily on Sasol’s ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Steinhoff on track with restructuring
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Sygnia plan ‘simply to get big fees out of ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Remgro’s affordable fibre rollout starts
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Amazon considers insurance site
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.