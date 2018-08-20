Swine fever hits top pork producer

The plant is one of 15 controlled by China’s largest pork processor, Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development, a subsidiary of WH Group.

Zhengzhou city authorities have banned all movement of pigs and pork products in and out of the affected area for the same six weeks.

Shuanghui said on Friday it culled 1,362 pigs at the abattoir after the infection was discovered. The infected pigs had travelled 2,300km by road from a market in Jiamusi city in China’s province of Heilongjiang, through areas of high pig density to central Henan.

Another northeastern province, Liaoning, has culled thousands of pigs since a first case of ASF was reported two weeks ago. The pigs’ long journey, and the vast distance between the two cases, stoked concerns about the spread of disease across China’s huge pig herd, as well as potentially into Japan, the Korean Peninsula and other parts of Asia.

"When pigs travel long distance, especially under such high temperatures, they would accumulate much waste on the way. And the driver might have to stop many times to rinse the vehicles and the pigs, which will leave the waste all along the way," said Feng Yonghui, chief researcher at trade website Soozhu.com. "If there is ASF virus in the waste, it is very easy for pigs transported in other trucks passing by to catch it."

The race in recent years to build vast pig farms in China’s northeastern maize belt has increased the number of pigs being transported across country from farm and market to slaughter and processing in the south. That underlines the challenge for the government in trying to contain infection.

"The areas of concern involve multiple Chinese provinces and heighten the likelihood of further cases," the Swine Health Information Center, a US research body, said in a note.

South Korea does not import pork or pigs from China, but the government has stepped up checks at airports on travellers from the country and recommends visitors there avoid farms and live markets, the ministry of agriculture said.

In Japan, authorities have ramped up checks on travellers from the affected regions, its agriculture ministry said. It bans imports of raw China pork.

Pig prices dropped on Friday amid concerns about the outbreak on demand for pork, a staple in China’s diet with retail sales topping $840bn each year. Analysts said farmers may rush to sell pigs fearing the infection may spread to their herds.

Prices were ¥13.97/kg ($2.03) on Friday, down 0.7% from Thursday, according to consultancy China-America Commodity Data Analytics. In central Henan, Hubei and Hunan provinces, prices on average fell more heavily, down 1.4%.

"In the short term, there will be a pig-selling spree," said Alice Xuan, an analyst with Shanghai JC Intelligence.

Authorities in Heilongjiang are also investigating whether the pigs involved were infected in the northeastern province bordering Russia.

Meanwhile, comments on the country’s Twitter-like Weibo highlighted worries about the safety of eating pork.

Posts expressing concern that infected meat may enter the food stream and fears about whether it is safe to eat pork garnered the most attention.

"A little scared. What will happen if you eat [pork]?" said one poster.

