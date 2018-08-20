Rocket man to run Barclays Germany

London — Barclays Plc has tapped Rocket Internet SE’s CFO to lead its German operations, say people with knowledge of the matter.

The British bank will name Peter Kimpel as head of Germany as early as next week, the people said, asking not to be identified. He will fill a post that has been vacant since Alexander Doll left at the end of 2017.

Kimpel joined Rocket as CFO four years ago, says the company’s website. He previously worked as an MD for Goldman Sachs Group in Frankfurt and London, and spent more than two decades at the Wall Street firm. In October 2014 he oversaw Germany’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) since 2007 when Rocket debuted on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

Officials at Rocket and Barclays declined to comment. Kimpel did not immediately respond to a text for comment.