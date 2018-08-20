BANKING
Rocket man to run Barclays Germany
London — Barclays Plc has tapped Rocket Internet SE’s CFO to lead its German operations, say people with knowledge of the matter.
The British bank will name Peter Kimpel as head of Germany as early as next week, the people said, asking not to be identified. He will fill a post that has been vacant since Alexander Doll left at the end of 2017.
Kimpel joined Rocket as CFO four years ago, says the company’s website. He previously worked as an MD for Goldman Sachs Group in Frankfurt and London, and spent more than two decades at the Wall Street firm. In October 2014 he oversaw Germany’s biggest initial public offering (IPO) since 2007 when Rocket debuted on the Frankfurt stock exchange.
Officials at Rocket and Barclays declined to comment. Kimpel did not immediately respond to a text for comment.
Rocket, which became famous for cloning businesses from Groupon to Airbnb, was started by brothers Marc, Oliver and Alexander Samwer, and is widely seen as one of Germany’s few successful internet companies. Its shares have climbed steadily over the last year as some of its investments, such as food delivery company Delivery Hero SE and meal-kit provider HelloFresh SE, begin to find success.
Rocket still trades about 30% below its IPO price.
Kimpel, with CEO Oliver Samwer, helped arrange deals such as Rocket’s share divestment of Lazada Group to Alibaba Group Holding in 2016 and 2017. His departure means Rocket will have to find a successor as it shifts from tech copycats to investing in start-ups in Europe and the US.
