Uber considers expanding service in East Africa

Nairobi — Uber is considering expanding into two more East African countries before the end of 2018, focusing on low-cost services such as Chap Chap in Kenya, the global ride-hailing company said on Friday.

In Kenya, East Africa’s richest economy per capita, Uber competes with Estonian ride-hailing firm Taxify, Nairobi-based Mondo Ride and Little, which has a partnership with telecoms operator Safaricom.

Nairobi was the first city in Africa in which Uber piloted low-cost, quick-trip option Chap Chap, using 300 small brand-new Suzuki Altos as a less expensive alternative to regular cars on the Uber app.

There are now more than 400 Chap Chaps, which means "faster" in Kiswahili, on the roads in the capital of Kenya, Uber’s second-largest market in sub-Saharan Africa. "We are focusing hard on Chap Chaps," Uber’s East Africa GM Loic Amado said in an interview, calling the service "a tremendous success so far".

Low-cost services

The lower price is possible because the Alto is more fuel-efficient than the average car an Uber driver uses.

Amado said the popularity of its low-cost services has led Uber to consider expanding into two other countries in the region before the end of 2018. He declined to give details.

In March, Uber extended its low-cost options to include a motorcycle service in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, and rickshaws in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.