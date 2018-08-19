Tesla shares tumble after Musk tells of exhaustion

The brash South African-born entrepreneur also sought to explain his tweet earlier in August about taking Tesla private, which has drawn scrutiny from regulators. He explained that the tweet — claiming assurance that funding for going private was secured — was an attempt to be transparent, even though it provoked questions about whether it violated stock market regulations.

He and other board members are preparing to meet Securities and Exchange Commission officials, the Times said.

Musk, who envisions sending tourists to the moon with his private firm SpaceX and has unveiled ambitious plans for high-speed trains and other projects, is recognised as one of the most influential innovators in the US.

"Part of the issue from my perspective is focus," said Roger Kay, an analyst and consultant with Endpoint Technologies Associates. "He is one guy and he has multiple companies. Any one of those requires the full attention of the CEO."

Kay said the comment on his personal issues "is not going to get him any sympathy", but added: "It’s not a question of whether he is likable, what matters is whether he can function."

Kay noted "there isn’t anyone who can pick up the slack for him. But he needs to get that person in place pretty quick."

Art Hogan, chief market strategist for B Riley FBR, said the interview "did not improve the image of the company or the CEO", while adding to uncertainty about Tesla’s future.

"If we say we simply remove Elon Musk from the situation, I don’t know if that does much good. I don’t know what the bench looks like behind him," Hogan said.

Production

Tesla produced slightly over 100,000 vehicles in 2017 and the company has been struggling to boost production of its Model 3, which is less expensive than its first models and could help expand Tesla’s base.