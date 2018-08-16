Wall Street watchdog SEC subpoenas Tesla over Elon Musk’s plan to take it private

Washington — The US Securities and Exchange Commission has sent subpoenas to Tesla regarding CEO Elon Musk’s plan to take the company private and his statement that funding was "secured", Fox Business Network reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The electric carmaker’s shares fell as much as 4% but cut their losses after Goldman Sachs said it was dropping equity coverage of Tesla because it is acting as a financial adviser on a matter related to the car maker.

Investors viewed the Goldman statement as confirming a tweet from Elon Musk on Monday about working with Goldman, even as the reported subpoenas indicated the SEC has opened a formal investigation into a matter.

The latest news extended the roller-coaster ride for Tesla investors in recent days, adding to uncertainty about the future course of the company and whether a deal can be done amid growing regulatory complications.

Tesla and the SEC declined to comment.

Musk stunned investors and sent Tesla’s shares soaring 11% when he tweeted early last week that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 per share and that he had secured funding for the potential deal.