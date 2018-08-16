Atlantia shares plunge 25% after fatal Italian bridge disaster

Genoa — Italy’s biggest toll-road operator came under heavy stock-market attack on Thursday after Rome criticised it for a deadly bridge collapse this week, moving to revoke its concession and accusing it of failing to ensure the viaduct’s safety.

An 80m-long section of the bridge, part of a highway linking the port city of Genoa with southern France, gave way on Tuesday in busy lunchtime traffic, sending dozens of vehicles into free-fall and killing at least 38 people.

Autostrade per l’Italia, part of Milan-listed international toll-road group Atlantia, operated the motorway.

It has said it made regular and thorough safety checks on the 1.2km-long bridge, completed in 1967 and overhauled two years ago.

But the government has turned on Autostrade for the disaster, threatening it with heavy fines and demanding it contribute to the bridge’s reconstruction — though investigators have yet to identify the exact cause.

Atlantia shares fell 25% on Thursday morning, after being indicated down as much as 50% in pre-opening trade.

Shares in other toll-road companies, such as SIAS and ASTM, also fell, after Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio said the state would have to take over the country’s motorways if concession-holders could not do the job properly.