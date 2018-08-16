Companies

Atlantia shares plunge 25% after fatal Italian bridge disaster

Italy’s biggest toll-road operator has come under attack from investors, after the government threatened heavy penalties for the disaster in which dozens of people died

16 August 2018 - 11:46 Ilaria Polleschi
Firefighters and rescue workers attend the site of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the port city of Genoa, Italy, on August 15 2018. Picture: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI
Firefighters and rescue workers attend the site of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the port city of Genoa, Italy, on August 15 2018. Picture: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Genoa — Italy’s biggest toll-road operator came under heavy stock-market attack on Thursday after Rome criticised it for a deadly bridge collapse this week, moving to revoke its concession and accusing it of failing to ensure the viaduct’s safety.

An 80m-long section of the bridge, part of a highway linking the port city of Genoa with southern France, gave way on Tuesday in busy lunchtime traffic, sending dozens of vehicles into free-fall and killing at least 38 people.

Autostrade per l’Italia, part of Milan-listed international toll-road group Atlantia, operated the motorway.

It has said it made regular and thorough safety checks on the 1.2km-long bridge, completed in 1967 and overhauled two years ago.

But the government has turned on Autostrade for the disaster, threatening it with heavy fines and demanding it contribute to the bridge’s reconstruction — though investigators have yet to identify the exact cause.

Atlantia shares fell 25% on Thursday morning, after being indicated down as much as 50% in pre-opening trade.

Shares in other toll-road companies, such as SIAS and ASTM, also fell, after Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio said the state would have to take over the country’s motorways if concession-holders could not do the job properly.

Shares in other toll-road companies also fell, after the government said it might have to take over Italy’s motorways if concession-holders could not do the job

"It’s not possible that someone pays a toll to die," Di Maio said. "Those who were supposed to do the maintenance work did not do it properly. That bridge should have been closed before this tragedy happened.

"The profits that these companies make as monopolies anger many people … a lot of money should have been invested in security, but instead it went towards dividends."

Italian rescuers searched for a third day for survivors among slabs of concrete wreckage in Genoa on Thursday. Police have not said how many might be still missing in the rubble.

Experts and those who lived near the 50-year-old bridge have said the structure began to encounter problems within two decades of its construction. Pieces of concrete were falling off the bridge as long ago as the 1980s, one resident said.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte declared a state of emergency for Genoa, one of Italy’s busiest ports, whose main land corridor with France has effectively been severed.

Autostrade said it had relied on world-leading experts when making tests and carrying out inspections on the bridge, and that these checks had provided reassuring results.

"These outcomes have formed the basis for maintenance work approved by the transport ministry in accordance with the law and the terms of the concession agreement," it said.

A source close to the matter said Autostrade per l’Italia would hold an extraordinary board meeting next week following the disaster.

Reuters

Italian highway bridge collapses killing at least 30

The bridge, near the port city of Genoa, collapsed from a height of 50m over a river and involved about 20 vehicles
World
1 day ago

Rescuers search for survivors after deadly bridge collapse in Italy

The incident is the latest in a string of bridge collapses, Italy is prone to seismic activity, but its infrastructure is also showing the effects of ...
World
1 day ago

Italy blames bridge operator as rescue operation continues

Hundreds of rescuers continued their search on Wednesday after scouring the huge piles of concrete and twisted metal overnight by floodlight, hoping ...
World
18 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Siyabonga Gama is in Transnet's departure lounge: ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Naspers sheds R121bn in market value on Tencent’s ...
Companies
3.
Probe into Transnet rot unfair, says Brian Molefe
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa: ‘I cannot halt power cut-offs in ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Brian Molefe lashes out at ‘unfair’ probe into ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.