A 23% average pay jump for top executives in UK

Her administration plans to make publication of pay ratios mandatory and has toyed with annual binding votes by investors on remuneration reports and a ban on the award of complex share-based pay programmes.

"Despite increased investor activism and the planned introduction of pay-ratio reporting, the evidence suggests that very little is changing when it comes to top pay in the UK," Peter Cheese, CIPD CEO, said in the statement. "Pressure is building in the system," he warned.

The UK figures are still a far cry from their US counterparts. CEOs of S&P 500 companies took home an average $20.9m in 2017, including salaries, bonuses and payouts of equity awards that vested or were exercised, up about 24% from the prior year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Take-home compensation — measuring what an executive actually pockets in a year from salary, bonuses and payouts of awards from prior years — can vary drastically year over year.

Bosses get the bulk of their big payouts from equity-based incentive programmes, from which payouts often come in uneven increments.

They can also choose when they want to cash in certain awards, such as options.

Persimmon, which builds affordable housing in the UK, in February agreed to reduce payouts from a long-term incentive plan put into place in 2012 after it triggered public furore and led to the resignation of chair Nicholas Wrigley in December.

Melrose, fresh from its hostile takeover of British engineer GKN, pledged in May to review the pay packages of its top executives amid criticism from a shareholder advisory firm. Investors will be consulted over the next few months on a new pay deal taking effect from 2020, it said at that time.

Bloomberg