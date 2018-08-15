Companies

Okavango Diamond Company sales fall 16% in first half of 2018

15 August 2018 - 16:33 Tiisetso Motsoeneng
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Gaborone — Sales at Botswana’s state-owned Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) fell 16% in the first half of 2018 to $260m, its MD has said, citing a high comparison base against last year’s record growth.

Marcus ter Haar said the company sold 1.778-million carats in the first half of 2018 compared with 1.808-million in the same period last year.

"A favourable rough diamond market over this period has meant ODC has generated healthy sales for the first half of 2018, despite not being able to offer larger volumes to our customers compared to the same period in 2017," he said.

Ter Haar said customers from the US and Far East largely drove demand in the six months to the end of June. Looking ahead, he said sales for the remainder of 2018 were unlikely to be as strong as in the first half due to an anticipated cyclical downturn in the market. "Current indications suggest a seasonal slowdown in the diamond market has now begun that will have something of a dampening effect on the promising first half."

ODC, which holds 10 sales auctions each year, sells 15% of Debswana’s production as Botswana develops its own price book through the independent window outside of De Beers’ channels to gauge the market. Debswana, a joint venture between Anglo American’s De Beers and Botswana, recorded a 9% jump in production in the first half of 2018 to 12.08-million carats.

Reuters

Read more:

These companies were brought back from the brink

Finding a new lease of life for a company in which the traditional business has withered dangerously is a tricky task
Companies
8 days ago

Demand dips at De Beers’ sixth rough diamond sale

For the year so far, sales of $3.4bn are a narrow $83m down from a year earlier
Companies
15 days ago

De Beers to close Voorspoed mine after failing to find a buyer

The mineral resources department is still trying to find a buyer — but one that meets the strict criteria stipulated by De Beers
Companies
15 days ago

A tight leash on costs helps Petra Diamonds whittle away its debt pile

The diamond miner says higher prices and improved production led to an increase in full-year revenue
Companies
23 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Top global investment bank unhappy with Gold ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Eskom in plea over power payments
Companies / Energy
3.
Naspers shares dive 10% on Tencent’s results
Companies
4.
Senior Nedbank executive seconded to Investment ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa: ‘I cannot halt power cut-offs in ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

These companies were brought back from the brink
Companies / Investors Monthly

Demand dips at De Beers’ sixth rough diamond sale
Companies / Mining

De Beers to close Voorspoed mine after failing to find a buyer
Companies / Mining

A tight leash on costs helps Petra Diamonds whittle away its debt pile
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.