Naspers shares dive 10% on Tencent’s results

Naspers’s shares suffered their worst reverse in recent times on Wednesday, as the market heavyweight tumbled 10% after Chinese internet company Tencent reported disappointing results for the second quarter.

Shares were more than 8% down soon after midday, before recovering somewhat. Shares of Tencent fell 3.6% to HK$336 in Hong Kong before earnings were announced. The stock has slid more than 17% in 2018,

At 12.30pm Naspers had lost 7.26% to R3,093, and was threatening to break through the R3,000 level for the first time in two months.

At 1pm the all share was 1.9% lower at 56,514.10 points. Naspers forms about 20% of the top 40 index.

“This is a real shock for the market as Tencent has never missed expectations before,” said Herenya Capital Advisors analyst Petri Redelinghuys.

He said the most important number was on the earnings side, with earnings at 17.9-billion yuan missing market expectations of 19.3-billion yuan.

Redelinghuys said another huge dissapointment was the fact that Tencent did not declare an interim dividend.

“This is expected to hit Naspers hard as they receive dividends on the reality that Naspers does not actually own Tencent shares itself,” Redelinghuys said.

Naspers could come under further pressure in the coming weeks after Tencent shares broke through a key resistance level, Redelinghuys said.

Naspers usually follows movements in the Tencent share price, with Naspers trading at a discount of 40% to the value of its Tencent stake, effectively meaning the markets ascribe no value to its other interests. Naspers trades its interest in Tencent through a special-purpose vehicle in Hong Kong. Management recently dismissed the idea of a primary listing in Hong Kong or that it would unbundle its Tencent stake.

Total revenues at Tencent came in at $11.135bn against an expected $11.2bn, an increase of 30% over the second quarter of 2017 year-on-year.

Profit amounted to $3.296bn, a decrease of 3% year-on-year. The operating margin decreased to 30% from 40% in 2017, with the market expecting 37%.

Online games revenues increased by 6%.

Tencent CEO Ma Huateng said mobile game revenue was affected by transient factors. “We saw healthy growth in the number of people playing our mobile games each day in China and overseas.”

Tencent has been under pressure for the past month after Chinese authorities clamped down on the company’s exposure to certain identified games, which form the greater part of revenue for the group.

At 12.55pm Tencent shares were 3.61% lower in Hong Kong.

Naspers is down 9.62% since January.

Tencent's woes

Tencent posted a surprise drop in quarterly profit as regulatory uncertainties hurt the company’s ability to make money off marquee titles and it posted fewer investment gains.