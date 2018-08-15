Fast-growing Curro sure of resurgent profit performance

Greyling stressed that cost-cutting initiatives would extend into the second half with the centralisation of Curro’s debt collection functions. "Cost cutting will help margins and we are confident the profit growth performance will extend into the second half."

He hinted that the second-half performance could be buoyed by recent acquisitions — including Cooper College, which was acquired in April.

A strong second-half performance, coupled with a 31% surge in operational cash flow to R342m, will heighten shareholder expectations that Curro might also evaluate a small maiden dividend for the full financial year to end-December.

The ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin fattened markedly from 23% to 27%.

Greyling reiterated remarks made earlier in 2018 around spending R1bn on acquisitions that could add between R80m to R100m to group profits.

He said it was likely Curro, which is rolling out greenfield developments, would snag acquisition opportunities outside the consolidated SA private schools market. The company already has a presence in Namibia and Botswana.

Greyling said that Curro was not targeting the "super-rich" private-school market in Africa, but was offering low-fee models with a mass market appeal.

Asked if Curro had set a medium-term target for revenues from African operations, Greyling indicated that the SA operations would still be the main focus for the foreseeable future. "We have not set a specific goal for our African operations … at the moment it is really about seeing which opportunities land on our table."

Curro intends investing R400m in six new campuses at Curro Vanderbijlpark, Curro Edenvale, Curro Academy at Parkdene (near Boksburg), Protea Glen (near Soweto), Savanna City (in Johannesburg) and Curro Castle at Burgundy Estate (Cape Town).

Greyling said expansion projects were also under way at Curro Brackenfell, Building Blocks, Curro Heritage House and Windhoek Gymnasium.

hasenfussm@fm.co.za