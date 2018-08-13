Imperial to buy back preference shares at a premium

Imperial is offering to repurchase its preference shares for R85.53 each, a 23% premium to Friday’s closing price of R69.50.

In addition, Imperial preference shareholders will receive a R4.17 dividend on October 1 for the six months to end-June.

The offer price values the preference shares at R83, with an accrued dividend of R2.53 since June, Imperial said in a statement on Monday.

Imperial said it is redeeming its preference shares as a way to simplify its capital structure ahead of its plan to unbundle its vehicle trading division into and independently listed company, Motus.

Redeeming the preference shares will result in a one-off accounting profit of R64m as they were treated as a financial liability for accounting purposes.

Transaction costs are expected to be R2m, Imperial said.