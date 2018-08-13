Imperial to buy back preference shares at a premium
The company says it is redeeming its preference shares to simplify its capital structure ahead of its plan to unbundle its vehicle trading division
Imperial is offering to repurchase its preference shares for R85.53 each, a 23% premium to Friday’s closing price of R69.50.
In addition, Imperial preference shareholders will receive a R4.17 dividend on October 1 for the six months to end-June.
The offer price values the preference shares at R83, with an accrued dividend of R2.53 since June, Imperial said in a statement on Monday.
Imperial said it is redeeming its preference shares as a way to simplify its capital structure ahead of its plan to unbundle its vehicle trading division into and independently listed company, Motus.
Redeeming the preference shares will result in a one-off accounting profit of R64m as they were treated as a financial liability for accounting purposes.
Transaction costs are expected to be R2m, Imperial said.
