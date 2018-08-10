Companies

Board to mull Elon Musk’s desire to privatise Tesla

10 August 2018 - 13:31 Dana Hull and David Welch
Elon Musk. File photo: REUTERS
Elon Musk. File photo: REUTERS

San Francisco/Southfield — Tesla’s board is forging ahead with its review of Elon Musk’s bold and ambiguous gambit to take the electric-vehicle maker private.

Directors plan to meet financial advisers next week and are likely to tell chair Musk to recuse himself while they mull his proposal, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. It is likely that a special committee of independent directors will review the details, and the board has told Musk — who owns 20% of the company — that he needs his own separate advisers, the news outlet said.

The reported deliberations would be consistent with what six directors said in a statement a day earlier: that they would take "appropriate next steps" to evaluate their CEO’s idea.

The report came after the close of regular trading on Thursday. Tesla shares rose 2.3% to $360.61 in trading Friday before US exchanges opened. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk thrust his fellow directors into an unprecedented situation by tweeting on Tuesday that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 a share. The three-sentence statement that six board members issued the next day failed to address major questions including how the deal would be funded and in what way it could be structured.

It’s unclear whether Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which is said to have built less than a 5% stake in Tesla, has agreed to commit money to the transaction, CNBC said. Musk spoke to the Public Investment Fund about going private previously, according to the news outlet.

Musk has had to recuse himself from a Tesla deal before. He and Antonio Gracias, Tesla’s lead independent director, bowed out of the process of the company acquiring SolarCity in 2016. Both were on the solar panel installer’s board, and Musk, whose cousins ran the company, also was SolarCity’s largest shareholder.

Tesla has typically picked either Goldman Sachs or Morgan Stanley to be lead underwriter when it’s sought to raise capital. The car maker hired Evercore to advise on acquiring SolarCity, which hired Lazard as lead adviser plus several other large banks.

Musk laid out how he envisioned taking Tesla private both in tweets and in an e-mail to employees that drew comparisons to Space Exploration Technologies, where he is also chair and CEO.

For years, SpaceX has run an internal stock market for employees and other shareholders who have had the opportunity to buy or sell roughly every six months. Setting up a similar structure for Tesla could help Musk in following through on his stated desire for smaller investors to be able to hold onto their stock. It also would reduce the amount of money — which could run in the tens of billions — that Musk would need to raise for the buyout.

Bloomberg

STEPHEN CRANSTON: The trouble with Tesla

The Tesla price can only be justified if most cars are powered by electricity in 10 years’ time
Opinion
3 months ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Tesla’s Elon Musk: Mr Congeniality

As he cuts jobs, the Tesla CEO is finally eating some humble pie, but the figures indicate he shouldn’t let go of the begging bowl just yet
Opinion
1 month ago

ZEENAT MOORAD: Volkswagen undergoes a major makeover

Part of Volkswagen’s ‘makeover’ seems a desperate undertaking in brand rehab — much like cutting your hair or buying a new outfit after a breakup
Opinion
3 months ago

THE FT COLUMN: SpaceX and the dawning of a new era in global technopolitics

Our technological masters enjoy more power and influence over humanity than ever — with relatively little scrutiny, Anjana Ahuja warns
Opinion
5 months ago

THE FT COLUMN: Tesla’s woes and a bumpy ride for electric cars

If subsidies dry up and Tesla becomes a poster child for the difficulty of producing these vehicles at cheaper prices quickly, enthusiasm for an ...
Opinion
7 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Steinhoff’s legal woes mount as shareholders to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Trump’s Iran sanctions keep MTN’s R3.4bn out of ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Shareholders to sue Steinhoff for R185bn
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Tongaat shareholders reject pay policy
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Investec shareholders rebel over KPMG ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Short sellers have a new nightmare, as Tesla mulls going private
Companies / Industrials

Tesla could help drive JSE higher
Markets

Musk answers short-sellers with 'Hitler meme' tweet
Companies

THE LEX COLUMN: A humbled Musk lifts Tesla shares
Opinion / Columnists

Tesla shares jump after it convinces investors of positive cash flow
Companies

Tesla short-sellers lose more than $1bn on paper as shares soar
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.