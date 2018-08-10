Board to mull Elon Musk’s desire to privatise Tesla

San Francisco/Southfield — Tesla’s board is forging ahead with its review of Elon Musk’s bold and ambiguous gambit to take the electric-vehicle maker private.

Directors plan to meet financial advisers next week and are likely to tell chair Musk to recuse himself while they mull his proposal, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. It is likely that a special committee of independent directors will review the details, and the board has told Musk — who owns 20% of the company — that he needs his own separate advisers, the news outlet said.

The reported deliberations would be consistent with what six directors said in a statement a day earlier: that they would take "appropriate next steps" to evaluate their CEO’s idea.

The report came after the close of regular trading on Thursday. Tesla shares rose 2.3% to $360.61 in trading Friday before US exchanges opened. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk thrust his fellow directors into an unprecedented situation by tweeting on Tuesday that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 a share. The three-sentence statement that six board members issued the next day failed to address major questions including how the deal would be funded and in what way it could be structured.