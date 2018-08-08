African Rainbow Capital to buy rest of TymeDigital
ARC has bought the 90% of the tech-focused bank that it did not already own, but says it plans to introduce new shareholders, including management
Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital has bought all of TymeDigital from Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
African Rainbow Capital issued a statement on Wednesday saying it was buying the 90% of TymeDigital it does not already own for an undisclosed amount.
Buying the newly registered South African bank is subject to approval from the Reserve Bank and competition authorities, the statement said.
Motsepe was reported to be eyeing TymeDigital after ARC failed to make the short list of bidders for Mercantile Bank.
"TymeDigital has been trialling its operations as it works towards an official launch. It aims to provide affordable and accessible banking services through a growing network of partners, including Pick n Pay," ARC said.
"Targeted client segments include unbanked and underserved clients as well as small and medium enterprises."
It said TymeDigital had technology that enabled it bring in new clients more easily and cheaply than its rivals, "and keep bank charges more affordable than what SA banking clients pay in general".
ARC does not intend keeping TymeDigital as a wholly owned subsidiary. Management and other new shareholders may be introduced, the statement said.
Motsepe’s investment holding company owns shares in a number of financial services businesses, including Alexander Forbes and challenger stock exchange, A2X Markets.
