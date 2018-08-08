African Rainbow Capital to buy rest of TymeDigital

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital has bought all of TymeDigital from Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

African Rainbow Capital issued a statement on Wednesday saying it was buying the 90% of TymeDigital it does not already own for an undisclosed amount.

Buying the newly registered South African bank is subject to approval from the Reserve Bank and competition authorities, the statement said.

Motsepe was reported to be eyeing TymeDigital after ARC failed to make the short list of bidders for Mercantile Bank.