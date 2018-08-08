Companies

AB InBev to open breweries in Mozambique and Nigeria as part of Africa expansion

Anheuser-Busch InBev is investing in Africa where beer consumption is on the rise and has also agreed to build a $100m brewery in Tanzania

08 August 2018 - 15:39 Loni Prinsloo
Over and above recruiting again, AB InBev plans to build a new brewery in Nigeria in addition to expansion in other countries. Picture: FRANCOIS LENOIR/REUTERS
Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is readying new African operations as the world’s largest brewer continues its expansion in Africa after the blockbuster takeover of SABMiller.

AB InBev intends to open its first brewery in Mozambique in the second half of next year after starting production in Nigeria later this month, CEO Carlos Brito told reporters in Johannesburg late on Tuesday. The Belgium-based company has also agreed to build a $100m brewery in Tanzania, and is in discussions about tax policy in the East African country, he said.

The world’s largest brewers, including AB-InBev and rival Heineken, are investing in Africa is to take advantage of rising beer consumption in the world’s least developed continent. Jorge Paulo Lemann, one of AB InBev’s billionaire shareholders, said last year that the continent’s rapid urbanisation and warm climate could eventually see it overtake the US in beer sales.

"We are very excited about building in Africa," Brito said after meeting investors and analysts in Johannesburg. "Where others see risk we see opportunity."

AB InBev cited Africa as a significant factor in the decision to buy Johannesburg-listed SABMiller in a deal that created the world’s largest brewer. The company has sought to expand the availability of signature brands, such as Budweiser and Stella Artois, while retaining a commitment to SAB’s best sellers, such as Castle Lite lager.

The new Nigerian brewery will see the firm become the second largest producer in Africa’s most popular country, behind Heineken’s Nigerian Breweries. In Mozambique, the planned brewery will have capacity of 2-million hectolitres.

Bloomberg

AB InBev not as ale and hearty as expected

The AB InBev share price remains significantly below the R2,000 level at which it listed on the JSE back in 2016
12 days ago

AB InBev results flatten the brewer’s latent JSE recovery

Sponsorship of the recent Soccer World Cup in Russia seems to have fallen flat for Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Budweiser brand
13 days ago

Heineken pays $3bn for Snow stake, showing China Resources Beer got SABMiller’s share cheap

Heineken is buying a 40% stake in the world’s biggest-selling beer — two years after SABMiller sold a its 49% for $1.6bn, as part of its ...
5 days ago

