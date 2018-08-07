Companies

Scandal-hit Chinese vaccine maker started falsifying records in 2014

Changsheng Bio-technology’s rabies vaccine wre mixed with expired solution, rendering them ineffective

07 August 2018 - 12:46 Brenda Goh

Shanghai — Changsheng Bio-technology, a vaccine maker at the centre of a safety scandal in China, began falsifying production records for its rabies vaccine in April 2014, state news agency Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

Changsheng had mixed some batches with expired solution and did not correctly record dates or batch numbers, Xinhua said, citing the findings of an investigation team established by China’s State Council.

China launched sweeping spot checks at vaccine makers around the country last month in a bid to rein in public outrage after Changsheng was found to have falsified data for the rabies vaccine and manufactured an ineffective vaccine for Chinese babies.

