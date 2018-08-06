Operations resume after virus attack shuts down Taiwanese maker of Apple chips

"We are surprised and shocked," Wei told reporters. "We have installed tens of thousands of tools before, and this is the first time this happened."

The company is overhauling its procedures after encountering a virus more complex than initially thought, he said. CFO Lora Ho said the incident would have some effect on TSMC’s 2018 profit, declining to elaborate beyond an earlier warning that third-quarter gross margins would slip by about a percentage point.

This is the first time a virus has brought down a TSMC facility. Its shares dipped less than 1% Monday. The incident underscores the global nature of the technology supply chain, in which companies such as Apple and Qualcomm depend on hundreds of suppliers around the world.

WannaCry spread across the globe in May 2017, rolling through corporations from FedEx to French car maker Renault and infiltrating Russia’s interior ministry as well as British hospitals. Thought to have emanated from North Korea, it gave victims 72 hours to pay $300 in bitcoin or cough up twice as much, threatening a permanent loss of data. Wei said the variant that infected TSMC didn’t demand a ransom.

The rogue code was ultimately estimated to have infected hundreds of thousands of computers that run Microsoft’s Windows, in thousands of companies in about 150 countries. The ransomware however was considered unsophisticated and was quickly contained.

TSMC had previously forecast revenue of $8.45bn to $8.55bn in the September quarter. The company, which also serves Huawei Technologies, MediaTek, Nvidia and Texas Instruments, maintained its 2018 forecast of boosting revenue by high single digits in US dollar terms.