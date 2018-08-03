Australian gold producers outperform global rivals and are eyeing expansion

Singapore/Melbourne — Gold producers in Australia are outperforming their global competitors, prompting investors to encourage them to expand their horizons and acquire struggling North American rivals.

Boosted by some of the sector’s best margins, low debt and swelling cash piles, miners in the world’s number two producer are defying a wider lull in gold equities. Saracen Mineral Holdings and Northern Star Resources have surged in the past year as rivals in Canada, the US and SA have faltered.

"Australian gold miners currently enjoy some of the highest margins in the world," said Stephen Land, California-based portfolio manager at the $1.1bn Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund. The producers are being supported by cuts to operating costs and stronger prices of bullion in Australian dollar terms.

Miners in Australia and New Zealand account for about 20% of the Franklin fund’s holdings, which, last year, added positions in Dacian Gold and Gascoyne Resources. Australian companies are now valued more equitably against North American peers "allowing them to be competitive in global mergers and acquisitions (M&A)," Land said.

Newcrest Mining, Australia’s top producer, invested $250m in Canada’s Lundin Gold this year, while St Barbara is examining potential deals that could include the US’s Evolution Mining and Northern Star, which are among companies with the firepower to move on poorly performing North American miners in the short-to-medium term, Argonaut Securities said in a note last month.