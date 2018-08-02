Companies

Rolls-Royce stock up despite concerns about its Boeing jets

The benefits of job cuts and management changes are offsetting glitches with its Trent 1000 turbines, with shares up as much as 7.3%

02 August 2018 - 17:46 Christopher Jasper and Benjamin Katz
A Boeing aircraft model sits on a desk at an industry exhibition in Hamburg, Germany, on Tuesday. Picture: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

London — Rolls-Royce Holdings is riding a wave of optimism as the benefits of job cuts and management changes overshadow investor concerns about glitches with engines that power Boeing’s 787 jet.

The stock rose as much as 7.3% on Thursday as CEO Warren East declared his "growing confidence" in an improved earnings outlook, even as the hit from the Trent 1000 turbine that powers the US jet is set to reach £1.3bn.

East has eliminated thousands of jobs, re-organised Rolls-Royce to make it more responsive to demand and struck deals to sell fuel-injection and ship-design arms. The company outlined plans in June to cut another 4,600 management and back-office posts to help it reach a £1bn cash-flow target and blunt the impact of the 787 problems, which have forced airlines to ground planes while their engines receive emergency repairs.

"The Trent 1000 bad news is outweighed by good progress on the metrics that really matter to the equity story," Jefferies International analyst Sandy Morris said in a note to clients.

Rolls-Royce slumped as much as 2.2% as investors mulled East’s update before rebounding to trade 6.9% higher as of 2.57pm in London. The stock has gained 26% this year, valuing the group at £19.7bn.

Earnings beat

East predicted that underlying operating profit for the full-year will be between £400m and £500m — higher than prior expectations for a range of £300m to £500m. Rolls-Royce posted a pre-tax profit of £81m for the first half after analysts forecast a loss, aided by higher revenue from servicing turbines for wide-body aircraft and surging sales at a diesel-engine business. It also pared losses on new engines, which it sells at a deficit in anticipation of lucrative profit from through-life maintenance.

The company will book a charge of £554m against increased Trent 1000 costs to the end of 2022, with expenses higher in both 2019 and 2020. This will amount to 40% of the total provision, with the remainder set to be absorbed through regular servicing contracts over the next 15 years.

