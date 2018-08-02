CBS launches probe into sexual harassment allegations against its CEO

Los Angeles — CBS hired two law firms to investigate sexual harassment allegations against CEO Leslie Moonves and formed an internal panel of board members to help with the probe.

Former federal prosecutor Nancy Kestenbaum of Covington & Burling and Mary Jo White, former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman, of Debevoise & Plimpton will lead the inquiry, CBS said on Wednesday in a statement. The CBS board committee comprises Bruce Gordon, Linda Griego and Robert Klieger.

Kestenbaum and White are set to "conduct a full investigation of the allegations in recent press reports about chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves, CBS News and cultural issues at all levels of CBS", the network said in the statement.

Several women have accused Moonves of misconduct including forced touching and kissing during business meetings. The women said they were physically intimidated and that their careers suffered when they refused his advances. The claims came to light in a New Yorker magazine article published July 27 that also described a culture of harassment at CBS.

Moonves has acknowledged there were times decades ago that he may have made some women uncomfortable, but said he never used his position to harm anyone’s career.

Moonves, who has led the company since 2006, has been a major force in TV since the 1980s. CBS has led audience ratings for most of the past decade based on a broad slate of comedies, procedural shows like CSI and live sports.

The scandal could also hasten the end of a legal fight between Moonves and CBS vice-chairman Shari Redstone, heir to media mogul and key shareholder Sumner Redstone. The vice-chairman has clashed repeatedly with Moonves in recent years over the prospect of merging the network with parent Viacom. Shari Redstone has advocated a merger to help boost flagging Viacom and wanted Moonves to run the combined company. Moonves opposed the idea, believing Viacom’s best days are behind it.

The company is scheduled to report second-quarter results after markets close on August 2.

Bloomberg