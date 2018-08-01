Companies

News Leader

WATCH: Adcorp on the far-reaching labour broker judgment

01 August 2018 - 09:13 Business Day TV
Adcorp CEO Innocent Dutiro. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Adcorp CEO Innocent Dutiro. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

Last week the Constitutional Court handed down a judgment that will have far-reaching effects on the country’s labour industry regarding temporary employment services.

Workers who have been placed by labour brokers will automatically become employees after three months in a sole employment relationship. Labour broking firm, Adcorp’s share price fell nearly 10% on the news as investors wondered about the future of the business and its operating model.

Adcorp CEO Innocent Dutiro is adamant that the judgment will not negate the role of labour brokers, he joined Business Day TV to discuss his perspective on the matter.

