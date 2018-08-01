VW second-quarter profit jumps 23% on high deliveries ahead of new emissions tests

Frankfurt — Volkswagen’s (VW) profit jumped 23% in the second quarter as vehicle deliveries climbed in the run-up to expected production bottlenecks stemming from new emissions tests in Europe.

The world’s largest car maker is bracing for a challenging second half of 2018. Tougher emissions testing procedures — aimed at preventing a repeat of VW’s cheating scandal — are expected to delay deliveries after they take effect next month. The German manufacturer is also bracing for trade barriers, which would particularly hit Audi and Porsche, the group’s main profit earners.

Issues for the rest of the year include increasing competition, the ongoing diesel scandal and "a new, more time-consuming test procedure" in the EU, VW said Wednesday in an e-mailed statement.

"We cannot rest on our laurels because great challenges lie ahead of us in the coming quarters," VW CEO Herbert Diess, who just completed his first 100 days in office, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Diess is grappling with political challenges alongside an internal overhaul in the aftermath of the three-year-old diesel crisis, which continues to burden the industrial giant. German authorities fined the company €1bn in the second quarter taking the total damages to more than €25bn, and Rupert Stadler, the now-suspended head of the Audi luxury unit, was arrested in June by Munich prosecutors and remains in custody.

In a sign of the company’s effort to be more transparent, Diess will buck with past practices and face questions from reporters and investors at briefings at headquarters in Wolfsburg later on Wednesday. In the past, VW’s CEO only appeared at the annual earnings press conference.

Arndt Ellinghorst, an analyst with Evercore ISI, said in a recent note: "This indicates that VW and its new leader are opening up to the capital market in a way that we haven’t seen in the past."

Bloomberg