Two long-standing directors leave Nepi Rockcastle

Two of Nepi Rockcastle’s long-standing directors are leaving the JSE-listed group, which is focused on east European property, to pursue new opportunities.

Spiro Noussis, a former CEO of Nepi Rockcastle and Nick Matulovich, an executive director at the group, will both leave at the end of 2018, the company said in a board announcement.

Since the London-based Rockcastle Global Real Estate merged with what was Romania-based New Europe Property Investments (Nepi) last year, the Romanian staff have assumed the main roles at the new entity. The two groups merged to become the largest property group on the JSE at the time, with a R95bn market capitalisation. Nepi Rockcastle now has a market capitalisation of R69bn following a continued sell-down of its shares in 2018.

Some investors have decreased or exited their holdings in the group this year because it is associated with the Resilient group of companies. Directors who founded Nepi and Rockcastle formerly worked at Resilient.

Last month, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) broadened its investigation into the Resilient group of companies to include Nepi Rockcastle. It has been investigating these companies for possible insider trading and market manipulation.

Nepi Rockcastle made a board change announcement on Wednesday that Noussis would not accept the position of chief investment officer. "So as to facilitate the company’s transition to a sole-CEO structure, Mr Noussis will offer himself for re-election as an executive director at the upcoming AGM, for a limited term ending on December 31 2018, after which Mr Noussis will pursue other career opportunities."

"Shareholders are further advised that Mr Nick Matulovich, due to retire by rotation, has indicated that he will not offer himself for re-election at the upcoming AGM. Mr Matulovich was the CFO of Rockcastle Global Real Estate Company Limited from 2014, and has been an executive director of Nepi Rockcastle since May 2017. He will work with the company until February 2019 to ensure a smooth hand-over of his tasks."

