Liqueur loving youth market boosts Campari in Europe and the US

Milan — Strong demand for Campari’s Aperol liqueur in Europe and the US helped to boost sales and profitability for the Italian drinks group in the first half of the year.

Campari’s "aperitif" Aperol has been benefiting from demand for cocktails and a preference for low-alcohol drinks among young consumers.

Aperol, once a niche product sold mostly in northern Italy to make the Spritz cocktail, has become one of the group’s best-selling products. Its sales rose 24.7% in the first half of the year.

The liqueur continued its solid performance in its traditional markets, including Italy and Germany, and enjoyed strong growth in the US.

Aperol and other high-margin brands, such as Grand Marnier and Campari, helped the Milan-based company to partially offset negative impacts from currency swings and the sale of some noncore brands.

Group sales rose 5.4% on an organic basis in the first half, while gross profit came in at €471.9m, with a margin on sales of 60.6%, up from 58.4% in the first half of 2017.

In contrast, sales of Campari’s SKYY vodka brand continued to decline, especially in the US.

"Looking at the remainder of the year, the net sales organic growth is expected to be driven by the continued outperformance of the key high-margin global and regional priorities in core developed markets, with the exception of SKYY (vodka brand)," the Milan-based company said in a statement.

Campari also said SKYY would continue to be negatively impacted by further destocking in the United States. Total SKYY vodka sales were down 11.1% on an organic basis in the first half. The company also warned about a negative impact from a rise in agave prices, a key ingredient for tequila.

Shares in the Milan-based group were up 1.8% to €7.34, just off a record high posted on July 25.

"The stock rose strongly in the last month, so, even if the group has confirmed the outlook for this year, some investors are taking profit," a Milan-based analyst said.

Reuters