Amazon rules the retail world by closing a deal better than its rivals can

New York — Amazon.com’s dominance in online retail is clear to see: the so-called "everything store" captures 49% of retail e-commerce sales in the US, thanks in large part to its 95-million-strong army of Prime customers, who in July contributed to an estimated $4bn spent globally in just 36 hours during a promotional binge that Jeff Bezos created out of thin air.

For comparison, that’s more than Church & Dwight, maker of Trojan condoms, generates in a year.

So Amazon’s the biggest shopping site in the US, but is it the best? And how does one measure that, anyway? A common way is to look at how much of a retailer’s total revenue comes from its online division. By that metric — simply, who does the biggest share of their business online — Amazon is worlds ahead of most rivals.

That doesn’t tell us very much, though. For one thing, that metric is declining at Amazon as the company evolves: It now owns the Whole Foods Market grocery chain and also gets almost 12% of net sales from its successful cloud business. At Walmart, meanwhile, the online unit is expected to grow 40% in 2018, but it will never be as big of a slice of the pie given that the company operates more than 11,000 brick-and-mortar stores around the globe that deliver about a $500bn in sales.

Discussions about online sales usually devolve into comparing deals. But it’s not just about who has the lowest prices — most sites these days employ algorithms that can quickly match competitors’ price tags, so they’re changing constantly. (During Prime Day, Amazon took 40% off the Instant Pot cooker, a foodie favourite, prompting Walmart and Costco to follow suit.) Executives at Walmart, the king of everyday low prices, now talk less about prices and more about "reducing friction" for online shoppers — or making the shopping experience faster and easier. And while product assortment is important, it’s more than who carries the most stuff. Consumers can get lost in a sea of online listings in much the same way they get confused when they’re staring at 52 different brands of toothpaste in a physical store.