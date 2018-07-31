Companies

VW may recall 124,500 electric cars due to cadmium in chargers

The carcinogenic substance, which poses no threat to drivers, was included by an unidentified supplier for some electric and hybrid VW, Audi and Porsche brands

31 July 2018 - 18:25 Agency Staff
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Berlin — On Tuesday, Volkswagen (VW) said it may be forced to recall 124,000 electric and hybrid cars due to the presence of cadmium, a carcinogenic metal, in the vehicles.

"Clarification is under way for a recall order by Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority," said a spokesperson for the group, confirming a report in weekly Wirtschaftswoche.

Use of cadmium, a metal used in electric appliances such as TVs, has been banned in most types of car parts. An unidentified supplier has, however, delivered a batch of battery chargers containing cadmium, which has been installed in some electric and hybrid cars of the VW, Audi and Porsche brands between 2013 and June 2018.

The Wolfsburg group detected the problem and on July 20 informed the authorities about the battery chargers, which each contain 0.008g of the metal. The car maker told AFP that 124,000 vehicles could be affected by the recall.

The affected cars do not pose any immediate danger to drivers, said the group, explaining that the metal is well-insulated from any possible contact with the atmosphere. Production and delivery of the concerned models, which was halted immediately, have since resumed after the affected components were replaced by cadmium-free parts provided by another supplier.

AFP

