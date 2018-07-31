Samsung posts sluggish profit growth and warns of more pain to come

"It is not an easy game for Samsung unless it really meets consumers needs for new smartphones."

Higher marketing expenses and disappointing sales of the S9, which fell short of its target, weighed on its mobile performance, Samsung said.

Competition would heat up in the coming months as new smartphone models were released, it said. In response, Samsung would "seek to expand sales by introducing a new Galaxy Note earlier than usual", it said.

Samsung is scheduled to launch a new Note series in early August.

Apple is expected to report a rise in revenue and profit for the third quarter on Tuesday, helped by resilient sales of its iPhones in a period of slower growth for the global smartphone market.

It remains to be seen whether Samsung’s difficulties in the mobile business, which accounts for about 40% of its revenue, are the result of its own failings or reflect the industry slowdown more broadly.

The world’s biggest chip and smartphone maker said operating profit rose 5.7% to 14.9-trillion won ($13.3bn) in the second quarter, slightly ahead of its 14.8-trillion won estimate.

Revenue for the April-June period fell 4% to 58.5-trillion won.

The mobile business booked a 34% fall to 2.7-trillion won in quarterly operating profit, its biggest decline since the Galaxy S7 was its flagship model in early 2017.

Data released by market tracker Counterpoint Research in July showed Samsung’s latest Galaxy 9 Plus premium handset had been overtaken by Apple’s iPhone 8 as the world’s top-selling smartphone.

Samsung shares slid 0.5% by 2.54am GMT, compared with 0.1% drop in the broader market.