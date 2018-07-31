Naspers’s Media24’s CEO to retire

Naspers’s Media24 division said on Tuesday that its CEO of nearly eight years, Esmaré Weideman, was retiring. Effective October 1, she will be succeeded by Ishmet Davidson, who is CEO of Media24 Print Media.

Weideman, who will remain involved with the company in an advisory capacity, is Media24’s longest serving CEO.

Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk said: "Esmaré’s passion for journalism coupled with her strong business acumen saw her transform Media24 into a digital media business while continuing to drive and optimise print operations."

Van Dijk, who said in December that physical newspapers were likely to die out within five years, said he was confident that under Davidson’s leadership, Media24 would "capitalise fully on rising mobile internet connectivity across the continent, as well as on SA’s growing online retail sector".