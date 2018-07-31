Companies

Dixons Carphone hikes to 10-million clients’ personal data accessed by hackers

The British electronics and mobile phone retailer’s earlier estimate was 1.2-million, in the second major cyber attack in three years on the company

31 July 2018 - 17:56 Agency Staff
Signs display the logo of Dixons Carphone at the company headquarters in London, Britain August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Signs display the logo of Dixons Carphone at the company headquarters in London, Britain August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Bengaluru — About 10-million Dixons Carphone records containing personal data may have been accessed in a 2017 cyber attack, the British electronics and mobile phone retailer says, boosting an earlier estimate of 1.2-million.

It was the second major cyber attack in three years on the company, which has about 22-million customers in the UK and Ireland. It apologised to customers on Tuesday and said an investigation into the hacks was nearly complete.

"Again, we’re disappointed in having fallen short here, and very sorry for any distress we’ve caused our customers," CEO Alex Baldock said.

Dixons said the accessed customer records did not contain payment card or bank account details and there was no evidence that any fraud had resulted from the incident.

"Unfortunately, given the accuracy of their previous statements, tomorrow may be a different story," said Andy Norton, director of threat intelligence at cyber security firm Lastline.

Dixons said it had closed off the unauthorised access, and added security measures.

In June, the company found that 1.2-million records containing nonfinancial personal data, such as names, addresses or e-mail addresses, had been accessed. It said then that an investigation had revealed there was an attempt, going back to July 2017, to compromise data on 5.9-million credit cards in one of the processing systems of its Currys PC World and Dixons Travel stores. In June, Britain’s National Crime Agency said it was heading a criminal investigation into the hack, working with the National Cyber Security Centre, the Financial Conduct Authority and Britain’s data protection regulator, the Information Commissioner’s Office.

"Our investigation into the incident is ongoing. and we will take time to assess this new information.We would expect the company to alert all those affected in the UK as soon as possible and to take all steps necessary to reduce any potential harm to consumers." the Information Commissioner’s Office said.

Dixons shares were up 0.6% at 1221 GMT, in line with a FTSE 100 index up 0.64%.

Reuters

Hackers steal 1.5-million health records in Singapore, which fends off attacks daily

The attack is described as deliberate, targeted and well-planned and seemed to particularly target personal details of the city-state’s prime minister
World
11 days ago

Russia fought off 25-million cyber attacks during World Cup

This comes hot on the heels of 12 Russian military intelligence officers on Friday being charged with hacking Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential ...
World
15 days ago

Don't let free Wi-Fi lull you into a false sense of security

Even logging into an e-mail web account such as Gmail means fraudsters can pick up your login details and use them later
Money
23 days ago

Win a seat at a Business Day Dialogue on cyber-crime and your business

Breakfast event, titled 'Securing the Digital Revolution', will be held in Johannesburg and Cape Town
National
29 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Investec throws jab in forex case fight
Companies / Financial Services
2.
De Beers to close Voorspoed mine after failing to ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Shares in Naspers’s Tencent have lost a ...
Companies
4.
Judge sequestrates former VBS executives and ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Richard Brasher on track to cash in 1-million ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Ukraine says Russian hackers getting ready for a large, co-ordinated strike
World / Europe

WATCH: What is the cost of cybercrimes in SA?
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Liberty Holdings hit by cyberattack
Companies / Financial Services

Liberty share falls after data breach
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.