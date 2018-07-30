Tyson blames lower forecast on trade dispute

"The combination of changing global trade policies here and abroad, and the uncertainty of any resolution, have created a challenging market environment of increased volatility, lower prices and oversupply of protein," CEO Tom Hayes said.

The US farm sector is one of the few areas of the economy that typically operates with a trade surplus, and agriculture groups have sounded off against the trade war’s potential toll on exports. Net farm income is poised for a 12-year low in 2018, and challenges for meat demand may offset some of the benefits of cheaper feed-grain prices.

The Trump administration last week announced a plan for $12bn assistance to US farmers.

Tyson said its earnings in fiscal 2018, excluding one-time items, will be about $5.70 to $6 a share, compared with a previous view of $6.55 to $6.70.

Tyson plans to report third-quarter earnings on August 6.

The shares slumped as much as 8.2%, the biggest intraday drop since November 2016. They were down 6.1% at $59.71 at 9.39am in New York. Rival poultry producers Pilgrim’s Pride and Sanderson Farms, and Hormel Foods, which processes pork, declined.

The trade challenges come amid a surge in US meat production, making exports increasingly vital to offload surpluses. American output of red meat and poultry is expected to reach a record high and swell further in 2019. Wholesale chicken breast prices are the cheapest for this time of year since at least 2010 and pork is at a seasonal nine-year low, government data show.

"Through pricing and aggressive cost management, we’re working to stabilise the impact of freight and feed ingredient costs," Hayes said. "However, we still face pressure on chicken sales volume and pricing due to the abundance of relatively low-priced beef and pork on the market."

