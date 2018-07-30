New Naspers’ engagement on shareholders’ concerns earns kudos

Naspers, which has been criticised in the past for its apparent disregard of shareholders’ concerns, has become far more willing to talk about issues such as remuneration, investors say.

About two-thirds of ordinary shareholders voted against the remuneration policy of Africa’s biggest company in 2017. However, the policy was approved thanks to Naspers’s dual-class share structure, which gives certain investors far higher voting rights than others.

Since that meeting, Naspers has been actively engaging shareholders on the matter — partly on the premise that if it improves disclosure, investors will value the company closer to its stake in China’s Tencent.

There had been a "complete 180, from ‘Does this matter’ to ‘Okay, it really does matter – what do you want to see, what’s lacking, how can we best get that into our remuneration report, and what level of granularity do you need?’" said Robert Lewenson, head of environment, social and governance engagement at Old Mutual Investment, which voted against Naspers’s pay policy in 2017.

Naspers had listened to shareholders and significantly raised disclosure levels, he said.

The length of Naspers’s 2018 remuneration report was doubled to 24 pages, while changes were made to the remuneration committee. Further, as the pay policy now includes clawback provisions, the company can recoup awards made to executives. CEO Bob van Dijk will be required to hold 10 times his base salary in Naspers shares for the duration of his tenure, a requirement with which he already complies.

But some market commentators said the share options and share appreciation rights that vested to Van Dijk in 2017 were excessive. If he were to exercise the rights on his long-term incentives now, Van Dijk would receive net proceeds of about R747m. He was awarded the share options in 2014 when the Naspers share price was R1,155 a share, Vestact said in a note.

"The agreed-on incentive package was that he could buy 284,031 shares a year at around R685 a share…. At the time it was awarded, that valued the incentives at [about] $10m a year — fair I would say?"

But with the Naspers share price having nearly trebled since, the value of Van Dijk’s share options have soared.

Vestact said Van Dijk would continue to get paid out shares in coming years, adding that he would have options on 1-million Naspers shares when his incentive scheme was complete.

He was getting the shares at an enormous discount to the prevailing Naspers share price.

Had the Naspers share price collapsed after Van Dijk joined — "many investment analysts at the time were predicting this" — the pay issue would not have arisen as his share options would be worth zero.

"It is only due to the massive success of Naspers that this is a talking point," Vestact said.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za