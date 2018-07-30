Ellies returns to profitability as turnaround strategy bears fruit

Electronics group Ellies has returned a full-year profit for the first time in more than three years, helped by cost-cutting measures which were part of the group’s turnaround strategy.

After the years of losses, Ellies’s share price, which peaked at nearly R10 on the JSE in 2013, has plunged to its current level of 33c, making it one of the exchange’s micro-cap stocks.

On Monday the company said it recorded a net profit of R45.214m from continuing operations in the year to end-April, from a loss of R70.719m a year ago.

"The predominant theme for the year under review is that the turnaround strategy is resulting in the expected outcomes," the company said in a statement on Monday. "What is pleasing is that this improvement has been driven not only by the reduction of costs as expected, but also by top-line growth.

Revenue was up 8% to R1.42bn, lifted by the company’s consumer division, which incorporates goods and services, properties and manufacturing.

Operating expenses were reduced by 7%, from R350m to R332m. The company said it was targeting a similar reduction in the new financial year, largely through efficiencies at head office.

Adrian Bock, who helped steer Ellies Holdings back to profit, resigned in June as CFO and joint CEO of the group.

The company’s share price was down 2.94% to 33c in late trade on the JSE, giving it a market cap of about R217m.