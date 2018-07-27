Companies

UK’s ITV and Virgin Media agree to three-year content deal

Virgin subscribers will be able to access all ITV channels live and on demand under the deal, but neither party disclosed commercial terms

27 July 2018 - 17:11 Joe Mayes
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

London — Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster ITV agreed to a three-year content deal with cable-TV provider Virgin Media, moving on from a dispute over payments for carrying ITV’s main channel.

The deal follows a years-old disagreement in which ITV called for Virgin, a unit of John Malone’s Liberty Global, to pay a so-called re-transmission fee to show its ITV1 channel. It comes as new ITV CEO Carolyn McCall stamps her mark on the company she joined in January.

"This exciting new commercial partnership has many benefits for both our businesses and for consumers," McCall said in a statement on Friday. Virgin subscribers will be able to access all ITV channels live and on demand under the deal, with Virgin agreeing to expand advertising and marketing of ITV programming, the companies said.

Hit ITV shows include reality-TV hit Love Island, period drama Downton Abbey, and the world’s longest running TV soap opera Coronation Street.

The companies did not disclose commercial terms, saying only that the deal "maintains both parties’ respective long-held positions on the issue of re-transmission fees for the future".

Virgin is locked in a separate dispute with multi-channel broadcaster UKTV over fee payments, leading to UKTV channels, such as Dave and Gold, not being available for Virgin’s 4-million pay-TV customers since last week.

Bloomberg

Soccer and sex boost British broadcaster ITV

The broadcaster’s viewing market share rises 9% to a 10-year high, as it eyes the subscription video-on-demand territory staked out by ...
Companies
1 day ago

MultiChoice CEO says the future is online, but playing fields need to be levelled

Business Day asks MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela about hitting back at fast-growing video-streaming competitor Netflix, writes Giulietta Talevi
Opinion
7 days ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Dismantling the pillars of state-capture

A few chameleons are still hard at work disguising themselves as patriotic corporate citizens and loyal public servants. But the tide is out
Opinion
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Anglo's Mark Cutifani commits to SA, and welcomes ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Private equity managers invest a record R31bn
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Edcon chooses to stick with old store format in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Steinhoff to pay out on preference shares
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Competition Commission puts the kibosh on British ...
Companies

Related Articles

Soccer and sex boost British broadcaster ITV
Companies

Sky’s stellar results may be incentive Walt Disney needs to up its offer
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Which tech giant will be first across the $1-trillion mark: Apple or Amazon?
Companies

ZEENAT MOORAD: Binge over for Netflix?
Opinion / Shop Talk

Comcast drops out of 21st Century Fox acquisition race
Companies

JAMIE CARR: The land grab started by Netflix has gained momentum
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

Netflix has failed its faithful
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.