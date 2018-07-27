Intel shares fall, despite upbeat results, due to data-centre losses to rival
Bengaluru — Intel shares fell more than 6% on Friday, after the chip maker’s upbeat results were overshadowed by concerns that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) may be chiseling off market share from its high-margin data-centre business.
The company’s profit and revenue beat Wall Street targets, but double-digit growth in its data-centre chip business fell short of analysts’ expectations and disappointed investors.
"Intel stock continues to be under pressure as investors are looking past near term outperformance and struggling with the storyline of potential future share loss to AMD," Barclays analysts said.
Intel was at the forefront of selling chips used in making servers where data is stored remotely or in so-called cloud servers. Over the past few years, as more companies rushed to the cloud to move data online, Intel enjoyed healthy gains. Amazon, which beat profit estimates on Thursday due to its cloud business, and Microsoft have been the main beneficiaries of the cloud adoption.
Intel’s Xeon family of server chips had a near-monopoly of the market, but started to face competition last year after smaller rival AMD re-entered the server business after a decade with EPYC 7000 series processors that earned positive reviews.
EPYC chips outperformed Xeon in certain tasks and provided better performance per dollar than Intel chips offered, according to tests done by AnandTech after the launch last year.
While AMD currently has a small share of the server business, a loss of market share will hamper Intel’s plans to focus on data centres to diversify away from stagnating PC business, where it is the market leader.
AMD shares are up 5% at $19.32 in early trade. Intel shares were trading down at $48.75.
"We see the stock as increasingly binary around their ability to hold off AMD in the data centre," Morgan Stanley analysts said of Intel. "We don’t see the stock outperforming if AMD successfully takes three to four points of server market share in the next two quarters and gets to 10% by the end of next year."
At least four brokerages cut their price targets on Intel stock, while six brokerages had raised their targets on AMD stock after it reported strong quarterly results earlier this week, mainly due to high demand for server chips.
Reuters
