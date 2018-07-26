Companies

Nestlé expects better second half to keep activist shareholder Third Point at bay

26 July 2018 - 12:58 Silke Koltrowitz
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Zurich — Food giant Nestlé said it expects an improvement in sales and profitability in the second half of 2018 as it seeks to assuage activist shareholder Third Point, with its infant formula business helping second-quarter results.

Packaged food groups have seen sales slow as health-conscious consumers switch to fresh, local foods. Nestlé has also come under pressure from New York-based hedge fund Third Point, run by investor Daniel Loeb, asking for a bolder and faster overhaul at the world’s biggest food group.

Solid growth in Europe and Asia and an improvement in the sluggish US market and in China, as well as in infant nutrition, led Nestlé to better-than-expected sales in the second quarter.

It narrowed its guidance for 2018 organic growth to "about 3%" from a 2% to 4%. "As we look towards the second half of 2018, we expect further improvement in our organic revenue growth. Margin improvement is expected to accelerate with further benefits from our efficiency programmes and more favourable commodity pricing," Mark Schneider, CEO of the maker of KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafé instant coffee, said in a statement on Thursday.

Organic sales growth that strips out currency swings and portfolio changes slowed less than expected to 2.6% in the second quarter, from 2.8% in the first quarter, beating forecasts for 2.2% growth in a Reuters poll.

"Nestlé’s improving measures are starting to kick in and materialise in both growth and returns development," Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy said, adding that new products had helped accelerate growth in infant nutrition and pet care.

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox pointed to better-than-expected underlying earnings per share and strong cash flow. Shares in the company, which have fallen almost 5% this year, but are still trading at high multiples, were indicated to open 1.6% higher.

Nestlé’s sales by volume rose by 2.4% in the second quarter, but prices rose by just 0.2% as retail partners, under pressure from discounters and online rivals, fight to keep costs down. The trading operating margin before restructuring costs rose to 16.1% in the first half, as operational efficiencies offset higher commodity, packaging and distribution costs.

The company has set a 2020 target of 17.5% to 18.5% target, which Third Point has criticised as less ambitious than peer Unilever — which posted disappointing quarterly sales growth of 1.9% last week, but said it expected growth to accelerate in the second half due to price rises.

Nestlé’s net profit increased by 19% to 5.8-billion Swiss francs and earnings per share jumped by a fifth, helped by a one-off gain linked to the sale of its US confectionery business.

Reuters

Nestlé suffers setback in ongoing effort to trademark its four-fingered KitKat

The EU court of justice says the trademark’s validity will have to be re-examined under strict conditions to ensure it’s distinctive across every EU ...
Companies
1 day ago

Illy is being courted by JAB and Nestlé — but is playing hard to get

The Italian company is one of the biggest independent coffee makers and bids may start at three times its revenue, about $1.6bn
Companies
8 days ago

ZEENAT MOORAD: The problem with Nestlé

Nestlé isn’t being aggressive enough in delivering investor value
Opinion
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Star not urging Steinhoff to cut its stake, says ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Wine farmers stay positive despite many producers ...
Companies / Land & Agriculture
3.
AECI seeks bigger Africa presence
Companies / Industrials
4.
Edcon chooses to stick with old store format in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Amazon expands in Cape Town, competing with ...
Companies

Related Articles

Nestlé suffers setback in ongoing effort to trademark its four-fingered KitKat
Companies

Illy is being courted by JAB and Nestlé — but is playing hard to get
Companies

ZEENAT MOORAD: The problem with Nestlé
Opinion / Shop Talk

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.