Facebook shares dive in early US trade, worsening Wednesday’s plunge

Investors fled Facebook after it signalled that it expected slower user growth partly due to the effect of data privacy scandals

26 July 2018 - 16:28 Agency Staff
Facebook says it'll give users more control of their data in the wake of a huge scandal over data privacy that has hammered its stock. Picture: REUTERS
New York — Facebook shares dived nearly 20% early on Thursday after the company signalled that it expected weaker growth, pushing the Nasdaq decisively lower.

About 25 minutes into trading, the tech-rich Nasdaq composite index was at 7,840.20 points, down 1.2%, falling from Wednesday’s record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% to 25,572.77, while the broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.3% to 2,838.03.

The Facebook results shifted the market’s attention from Wednesday’s pledge by US President Donald Trump and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on trade, which had boosted markets.

Investors fled Facebook after the social network reported sharply higher profit and revenue, but signalled that it expected slower user growth, partly due to the effect of data privacy scandals.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also cautioned that profitability would be hit by additional spending to secure the network.

Other technology companies retreated, including Google parent Alphabet, Netflix and Amazon, which is scheduled to report results after the market closes on Thursday.

AFP

Facebook shares plunge 24% as slowing growth blindsides market

Longstanding criticism of its content and privacy policies is finally hitting it where it hurts, and investors are reckoning with the reality that ...
12 hours ago

China withdraws approval for Facebook’s much vaunted venture

Whether the move is trade-war or free-speech related is unclear, but Facebook says the setback will not change its approach to working in and with ...
23 hours ago

Facebook says its new unit in China will help software developers to innovate

As censorship controls harden under Xi Jinping, US tech firms with blocked content are looking for new ways to enter the market without drawing the ...
2 days ago

